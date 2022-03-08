Lawmaker, awards scholarship to 15 indigent students in Ibadan

A Member representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, Representative Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has awarded scholarships to 15 undergraduates from different parts of her constituency, who are studying various degree programmes within Nigeria.

Representative Akande-Sadipe, who is the Chairman, of House Committee on Diaspora said that her decision to sponsor the students dates back to 2019, when she was elected into the House.

She added that this was part of her contributions to improve the Educational system in Oluyole Federal Constituency, Oyo State and the Nation at large.

Akande-Sadipe further explained that the undergraduates, some of whom would be paid another tranche of their scholarships this month, were selected based on merit from communities within her Constituency, stressing that most of them are from poor backgrounds.

She disclosed further that her intervention programme was not limited to sponsoring students to embark on degree programmes at universities, saying that “we have trained and will keep training indigenes in vocations they have shown interests in.”

Meanwhile, a former Deputy Chairman and Leader of the APC, Olalekan Adeyemo, had described the Scholarship programme as a wise investment in the future of the younger generation within her Constituency by Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe despite her very slim purse.

Adeyemo suggested that many House of Representatives members ought to take a cue from what Representative Akande-Sadipe had done, describing it as a laudable achievement.

Beneficiaries of the scholarship programme are Gabriel Akinade Oluwasegun, Willie Harry Oluwadamilola Esther, Ajibodu Olukunle Moses, Azeez Adekunle Kabir, Olasunkanmi Joshua Oladimeji, Ajibola Adesina Friday, Bello Quadri Kolade, Abdulrasak Salamat Kehinde, Adetona Mariam Omolayo, Salahudeen Aishat Adenike, Olalere Ololade Olamide, Oyewale Abolade John, Agboola Aminat Olapeju, Olalere Victoria Mayowa, and Gloria Chimeze.

One of the beneficiaries, Agboola Aminat Olapeju commended the efforts of Representative Akande-Sadipe on behalf of her colleagues, for counting them worthy of the programme.