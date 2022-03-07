Oyo Government commences erosion control LGAs

Oyo State Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) has commenced the desilting and clearing of waterways in all the mapped sites of seven Local Government Areas in the state.

The project under the World Bank Assisted is to tackle the menace of erosion and other environmental disasters in the state.

The seven erosion sites to work on include Olusoji/ Alaro stream, Oluyole in Ibadan, South West LGA, Ahoyaya stream, Olodo in Egbeda LGA, Ologogoro/Oremoje in Iseyin LGA, Orogun steam in Saki west LGA, Isunwin stream, Isale Alaafin High School Oyo in Atiba LGA, Iwagba/Agbonyin stream in Ogbomoso North LGA and Aborerin stream, Eruwa in Ibarapa East LGA.

In meetings with Community Leaders and other Stakeholders in various benefiting communities in the state, the Project Coordinator of OYO NEWMAP, Omowunmi Yakub explained that work would commence immediately on the already mapped erosion sites to reduce resident’s vulnerability to flooding, which underscores the essence of the meeting.

“We need to engage the communities and stakeholders where the projects will be carried out as well as seek their cooperation for effective implementation, maintenance and sustainability”, he said.

The project coordinator therefore implored residents of various benefiting communities to cooperate with contractors handling the project in their areas to ensure that the work is carried out within the stipulated time frame without any interference from any quarter.

He emphasised that Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration in Oyo State is committed to tackling the issue of flooding in the state to alleviate the suffering of the people. Added that his vision is to put in place measures that would mitigate the menace of erosion and other natural disasters.

Read also: FG to tackle erosion in six geo-political zones

“He is a man of his words and that is why you see him fulfilling all his election campaign promises to the people of Oyo State. His administration will not relent in its efforts to improve the livelihood of the citizenry in the State”, he said.

He therefore urged the benefiting communities to desist from construction of structures and dumping of refuse into waterways to prevent flooding.

In their different responses during the Stakeholders’ meeting, all the Chairmen of benefiting Local Government Areas commended Engr. Seyi Makinde for his determination to tackle erosion problems in the State, pledged their support for effective implementation of the erosion control project in their Local Government Areas.

The community leaders and residents of the erosion prone areas appreciated the present administration under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde for the gesture while they also prayed for the success of his administration.