Law and order in Africa: 5 countries with the highest and lowest rankings in 2024

Countries with economic stability often rank among the safest globally, highlighting the connection between wealth and security. Despite a peak of 56 global conflicts, public perception of safety has improved over the past decade, driven largely by increased trust in law enforcement.

The Law and Order Index offers insight into the state of safety and security across nations, gauging factors such as personal security, confidence in the police, and adherence to laws. In Africa, a continent with diverse social, economic, and political landscapes, law and order levels vary widely, reflecting unique challenges and achievements.

According to data from Gallup’s Global Safety Report, here are the five African countries with the highest and lowest scores on the Law and Order Index 2024.

5 African countries with the highest law and order scores

Egypt – Score: 88

Egypt ranks highest in Africa for law and order in 2024, reflecting the government’s focus on security. Stability and security are key priorities, with significant investments in policing and community safety. Egypt’s high score suggests strong public confidence in law enforcement and relatively low crime rates compared to other regions on the continent.

Somalia – Score: 82

Somalia’s ranking indicates noteworthy efforts to strengthen its security framework, despite long-standing challenges. International partnerships and local initiatives have aimed to improve law enforcement capacity. While challenges remain, this score highlights progress in maintaining public safety and restoring trust in law enforcement structures.

Mauritius – Score: 80

Known for its peaceful society, Mauritius maintains a high score on the index, suggesting effective governance and the rule of law. The island nation has established a solid framework for law enforcement, fostering a safe environment for both residents and visitors. The score reflects strong public confidence in the nation’s ability to maintain order.

Tanzania – Score: 79

Tanzania’s high score indicates a secure environment for its population, with a focus on reducing crime rates and enhancing trust in the police force. Security remains a central focus, and the government’s efforts in policing have contributed to a stable law and order situation.

Burkina Faso – Score: 78

Despite facing security issues, Burkina Faso ranks high on the index due to ongoing investments in community policing and security measures. These efforts reflect a commitment to ensuring public safety and building public trust in law enforcement, especially in urban centres.

5 African countries with the lowest law and order scores

The Gambia – Score: 59

The Gambia’s lower score suggests challenges with law enforcement and public safety concerns. Factors contributing to this score may include limited police resources and a lack of public trust in authorities. Efforts to improve security infrastructure could help address these issues and enhance public safety.

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) – Score: 58

The DRC has faced long-standing security issues, partly due to internal conflicts and resource constraints. The score highlights the need for increased investment in law enforcement and judicial systems to build stability and public confidence in security institutions.

South Africa – Score: 58

Despite being an economic leader in Africa, South Africa faces challenges in law and order, often reflected in high crime rates and public safety concerns. The government has prioritised crime reduction, yet the score suggests further efforts are needed to address these issues and improve the perception of security among citizens.

Sierra Leone – Score: 57

Sierra Leone’s position on the index reflects challenges in maintaining law and order, likely due to resource limitations and structural issues within law enforcement. The country has taken steps to strengthen security, but further initiatives may be needed to address these barriers to public safety.

Liberia – Score: 50

Liberia records the lowest score in Africa, indicating significant challenges with law enforcement and safety. Factors contributing to this score include limited police resources and widespread public safety concerns. Strengthening the security sector is crucial for improving Liberia’s overall stability and fostering public confidence in law and order.

