LASUSTECH set to hold summit to prepare students for life after school

As part of its efforts to prepare students for ‘life after school’ the department of Mass Communication, Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), announced its fourth annual Town-Gown Summit, held on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

The event, themed “Your Skill, Your Future” which will take place at the 500-Seater Agric Auditorium on campus, aims to equip students with the necessary skills for success in the media industry after graduation.

Expert speakers from a wide range of media sectors will be featured at this year’s program, according to Prosper Zannu, the Head of Department of Mass Communication at LASUSTECH.

The lineup includes Lekan Otunfodunrin, a veteran journalist, online journalism expert, and founder of Media Career Development Centre; Tayo Akanle, General Manager of Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1FM, Nigeria’s pioneering traffic radio station; and Odion Aleobua, CEO, Modion Communications.

In addition, the keynote speaker at the event will be Olumuyiwa Odusanya, the Vice Chancellor of LASUSTECH, who is also the chief host.

The town-gown summit is part of LASUSTECH’s commitment to providing its students with valuable practical experience and career guidance in preparation for their future endeavors.