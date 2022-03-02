LASG sensitizes stakeholders on ‘new’ Lagos resident ID card

The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) has commenced a new series of awareness campaigns on the new Lagos Resident ID card in different divisions of the state to carry the people along and get their buy-in into the new LASRRA drive.

“The ID Card comes with a lot of benefits for residents. It will serve as a means of personal security and identity verification at points of accessing various government services and make access to healthcare services a lot easier for residents.

Among other benefits, having the card will also grant you access to loan applications, enable seamless payment for transportation on all Lagos State transport services like BRT and LagFerry and can also be used for cash withdrawals from the ATMs,” said Ibilola Kasunmu, the general manager, LASRRA.

Kasunmu stated this at the first phase of the sensitization held in Epe and Ikorodu division of the state, disclosing that the sensitization was aimed at educating and sensitizing residents of the divisions what the LAG ID is about, why it is important and how they could key into the initiative and be a part of the plan.

Furthermore, she described it as a smart card with multiple security features and applications. She appealed to residents in these divisions to kick off their registration by visiting the LASRRA website www.lagosresidents.gov.ng then proceed to any LASRRA registration center nearest to them for biometrics capturing to complete the process for the new LAG ID card, also stressing that registration is absolutely free.

Kasunmu was quick to mention that those who registered before 2018 will need to update their information to get the new ID card. She posits that the ‘New’ Lagos Resident Card is aimed at driving the smart City initiative which enables efficient planning and distribution of infrastructure, and other social amenities.

Isiaka Yusuf Olatunji, representing the Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Chairman said information on the new ID card will be well delivered to stakeholders in the Local Council Development Areas.

Adeola Adebisi Banjo, the chairman of Ikorodu North Local Government, who was represented by the vice-chairman, Ameen Olawale Apanisile, stated that the stakeholder engagements is very important because it will go a long way to create awareness amongst residents in different divisions.

Lukman Shonibare, the chairman, community development committee (CDC), Ikorodu Division, in a goodwill message, stated that the benefits accrued to Lagos residents through this project is immense and added that the Community Development Associations are ready to support the state government in this milestone achievement.