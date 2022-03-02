Lagos Employment Summit 2022 holds March 3

Lagos State will host a two-day employment summit titled “Sustainable Job Creation Strategies: Collective Action and Prosperity for All” to sensitise youth on how to create sustainable jobs.

The summit scheduled to commence on Thursday, March 3 will feature conversations on innovative and sustainable approaches to job creation, drawing from experiences and interventions from notable local and international institutions, including public, private and non-profit organisations.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the executive governor of Lagos State is expected to declare the event open at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The summit will feature both physical contact and virtual discussions on Thursday and Friday.

According to the organizers, “The summit is basically tailored to discuss existing and alternative approaches to enhance the transition of youth from education to the workplace while ensuring gender equity and social inclusion.

“To brainstorm on innovative approaches to the future of work and enterprise in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, and identify new trends and opportunities in diverse sectors and value chains that need to be prioritized with the right investments.

“To foster conversation on sustained job creation partnerships and strategies to ensure diverse viable pathways for education to employment, and build a community of practice that promotes collaboration and collective action post the summit.

“It is believed that the summit will create an avenue for various actors to discuss strategies centered on new trends and opportunities from diverse sectors and value chains that have remained resilient all through the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Besides, it is expected that the summit will showcase innovative approaches to creating sustainable employment for youth.

The discussions will explore the effects of the pandemic on the workforce and map the diﬀerent scenarios to create medium to long term solutions.

Representatives of international development partners, federal and state regulatory bodies, business/industry/thought leaders, corporate organisations, training institutes, technology start-ups and MSMEs etc; who all make up the community of practice on the issue of unemployment and job creation in Nigeria are expected to attend the summit.