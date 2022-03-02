INEC implements two activities in 2023 elections timetable/schedule

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has so far implemented two activities on the Timetable and Schedule for the 2023 general election released on Saturday.

These are publication of the Notice of Election in all States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the collection of Forms EC9 and EC9A -E by political parties for issuance to candidates who emerge from their party primaries.

Festus Okoye , INEC’s national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed this in a statement at the end of the meeting of the Commission in Abuja.

Okoye said the forms EC9 and EC9A -E can be downloaded from the Commission’s website: https://www.inecnigeria.org/resources/nomination-forms/.

He said the Commission has also presented the list of new voters registered in 2021 to the political parties, in line with the provisions of the Section 10(3) of the newly signed Electoral Act 2022.

Section 10(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 states that “the Commission shall, within 60 days after each year, make available to every political party the names and addresses of each person registered during that year”.

The statement read: “The Commission met today Tuesday, 1st March 2022, and deliberated on a number of issues, including the ongoing registration of voters and the implementation of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election released three days ago by the Commission on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

“In compliance with the requirement of the law, the Commission has today made available the softcopies of the list of persons registered as voters in 2021 to each political party.

“The Commission will continue to provide regular updates to Nigerians on the implementation of all electoral activities.”