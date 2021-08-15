LAPO Microfinance Bank gets TETF merit award

LAPO Microfinance Bank (MfB) has received a merit award from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) in recognition of the bank’s contributions to the development of tertiary education through its diligent remittances of taxes.

In spite of the various socio-economic challenges, LAPO has remained faithful to its values of integrity across and the award is a testament to its genuine quest for social and economic empowerment of Nigerians, the bank said.

Receiving the award, Oluremi Akande, head, communications and branding, said “We believe strongly that access to quality education is a collective responsibility of both state and non-state actors”.

He said LAPO MfB shall continue to impact society in a responsible manner; especially knowing that its tax remittance is directly or indirectly helping to bridge the human capital deficit and contributing to national development.

“We enjoin all stakeholders to take advantage of the TETfund tax remittance for the great good,” Akande said.

LAPO Microfinance Bank is a pro-poor financial institution committed to the social and economic empowerment of low-income households through the provision of access to responsive financial services on a sustainable basis. The Institution was established in the late 1980s as a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) by Godwin Ehigiamusoe PhD in response to the effects of the implementation of the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) in 1986.

In 2010, LAPO MfB obtained the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to operate as a state microfinance bank and in 2012, it got approval as a national microfinance bank. Over the years, LAPO MfB has emerged as a leading institution delivering a range of financial services to millions of people in and outside Nigeria.