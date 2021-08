Q: It was his desire to do his part to better the life of the poor and his engagement with the cooperative movement that led to the founding of LAPO The book, Touching Lives, is the trajectory story of Godwin Ehigiamusoe, the man that conceptualised, established and successfully managed Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO), a…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login