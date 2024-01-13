Lai Ching-te set to win Taiwan’s presidential election

Vice President Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic People’s Party is set to be the next president of Taiwan as the two other candidates conceded defeat.

According to a live report by the British Broadcasting Corporation, Lai is set to be Taiwan’s next president after his major contender, Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang Party, conceded defeat.

According to the report, Ko Wen-je of Taiwan’s People’s Party, who was on the ballot, has also now conceded to the ruling party, DPP.

Taiwanese are choosing between the ruling DPP, determined to maintain the country’s political independence and democracy, and opposition parties (KMT and TPP) seeking more engagement with Beijing.

“Through our actions, the Taiwanese people have successfully resisted efforts from external forces to influence our elections. We trust that only the people of Taiwan have the right to choose their own president,” Lai said.

The fact that the DPP received the largest vote share shows that Taiwan will continue to “walk on the right path forward”, he said.

“I want to thank the Taiwanese for writing a new chapter in our democracy. We have shown the world how much we cherish our democracy. This is our unwavering commitment,” he says.

“Taiwan has achieved a victory for the community of democracies,” he added.