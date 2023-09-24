Taiwan ready to collaborate on Tinubu’s promise to turn South-East into ‘Taiwan of Africa’

Taiwanese government has promised to assist President Ahmed Tinubu to achieve his promise of turning the entrepreneurial capacity of the South East Nigeria into global competitiveness.

Speaking with some journalists last weekend in Lagos, Andy Yih-Ping Liu, Representative, Head of Mission of Taiwan in Nigeria, said that Taiwan is prepared to cooperate once Nigerian government makes decision to have a master plan on how to actualise this promise and deepen relations with Taiwan.

Andy Yih-Ping Liu said that the promise by President Tinubu during his

presidential campaign in November last year in Ebonyi delighted Taiwan, a country that shares socio-political characteristics with Nigeria.

“Our government has made the determination to collaborate with Tinubu administration on this promise”. He said that both Nigeria and Taiwan have practical minds that with or without diplomatic relations we will forge ahead.

As widely reported in the media, President Tinubu had told the South Eastners during his campaign in Ebonyi last November that if elected president he will make the South East the Taiwan of Africa.

“I believe in the entrepreneurial spirit of the Igbos. I encouraged a lot of Igbo businesses and investments in Lagos and I will even do more if I become president”, he was quoted as said.

He was also quoted as promised that “there will be no discrimination. Igbo interests will be protected and respected. I will also encourage policies to aid commerce and support South East to reach their full potentials”

The Taiwanese head of mission in Nigeria also congratulated Nigeria for standing steadfast and holding the values of democracy since 1999. Yih-Ping Liu congratulations to Nigeria was based on the surrounding nations to Nigeria which have truncated democracy with military coups.

“I will like to congratulate Nigeria for holding the values of democracy. We have witnessed many countries surrounding Nigeria in West Africa that have truncated democracy by getting military coup and therefore interrupting the democratic election.

“This is a misfortune trend for West Africa and for Africa and for the whole world. It is not easy to get a democracy develop and deeply rooted and holding democratic election. But Nigeria has demonstrated this since 1999 till now. Nigeria has not interrupted as it is moving forward with democratic elections in spite of difficulty the country has faced and the problems that the system has created”

While stating that there is no perfect democracy, the head of the Taiwanese mission said Taiwan and Nigeria have marched into democracy almost at the same time. Nigeria started its democracy in 1999 while Taiwan started in year 2000. The country with a population of 24 million will have its presidential election in January, 2024 and presidential inauguration on 20 May, 2024

”We are far away and totally different in natural resources and in economic development but we have same ideals on democracy . This is the best example of free will of the people”

While calling for the strengthening of trade and business relationship between both countries, the Taiwanese representative called for a cohesive discussion at federal government levels. “We will welcome delegations from Nigeria on what Nigerian people will need for economic development”

He said state governors who are willing to have business deals with Taiwan on any area should have consultation with Nigeria Federal Government for a cohesive discussion with Taiwanese government.

He said both countries can collaborate in science education, economic development , investment promotion, innovation and digital economy and agriculture and this should be done at a systematic and practical way.

He also called for the return of Taiwanese mission to Abuja. In 1917, ‘our office was forced to move from Abuja to Lagos at the instruction of former President, Buhari’’. This resulted in reciprocity of forcing Nigeria high commission in Taiwan to move out of Taipei. Taiwan has full-fledged mission in Nigeria since 1991, he said.