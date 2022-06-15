Lagos to vaccinate 5m children against measles

Lagos State Government has announced the commencement of the 2022 Integrated Measles Vaccination Campaign for children aged 9 to 59 months.

The exercise will hold between June 17 and 24 and from June 27 to July 4 in all 57 local government and local council development areas of the state.

Akin Abayomi, the state commissioner for Health who made the announcement on Wednesday at a press briefing heralding the commencement of the measles vaccination exercise in Lagos State said about five million children are targeted during the 16-day campaign.

The state government in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) and other development partners will be conducting an Integrated Measles Campaign in the state in line with the National Measles Elimination Strategic Plan 2018-2028, he added.

Abayomi also noted that the measles vaccination campaign will be integrated with other primary healthcare services and routine immunisation to improve efficiency and effectiveness, especially at the primary healthcare level, while also providing opportunity for parents and caregivers to access multiple services at the same time.

“The measles vaccine will be provided to children aged 9 to 59 months with Vitamin A supplements for children aged 6-59 months. Routine immunisation services will be available from birth up to 23 months, while COVID vaccination will also be available for adults who are 18 years and above as part of our integrated vaccination campaign approach,” he said.

He explained that the campaign will be conducted for eight days each in two streams. It will involve 10 LGAs and LCDAs per stream in order to maximize resources and ensure that all eligible are reached during the campaign.

The first stream will commence on Friday 17 to Friday 24, June at Agege, Ajeromi, Alimosho, Amuwo-Odofin, Badagry, Ibeju, Kosofe, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island and Surulere LGAs.

The second stream starts on Monday 27th of June to Monday 4th of July, 2022 and will hold at Apapa, Epe, Eti-Osa, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ikeja, Mushin, Oshodi-Isolo, Ojo and Somolu will be covered LGAs.

While appealing to parents and caregivers to ensure the target population of children in Lagos participate in the vaccination exercise, the Commissioner urged all including religious, community, and political leaders to lend their support to ensure that children are protected against childhood preventable diseases.

He assured that immunisation is safe and effective for all.

Ibrahim Mustafa, permanent secretary, Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, corroborating the commissioner said a total of 1,800 vaccination teams will be available per stream across the state to implement the measles vaccination campaign and other routine immunization services.

He added that the teams would stage fixed and temporary posts in both public and selected private hospitals, schools, clinics, religious houses, and houses of influential community leaders in order to achieve 100 percent vaccination coverage.

“To ensure the success of this year’s integrated measles campaign, the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board in collaboration with our development partners have conducted training sessions for health workers and implementers who will drive the exercise in order to strengthen their capacity,” he said.