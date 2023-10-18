Lagos to seal bars, churches, mosques, coys causing environmental nuisance

The Lagos State Government says it will close down bars, churches, clubs, mosques and companies causing environmental nuisance in the state.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this on Tuesday in Lagos.

Wahab spoke at a management meeting with Babatunde Ajayi, the newly appointed General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and directors in the agency.

He urged the management team of LASEPA to review its operations strategies in line with international best practices.

“ I charged them to review their operations strategies following accepted international best practices.

“I have also directed the zonal directors, monitoring and enforcement units to begin advocacy and strict enforcement by closing any public place (bars, churches, clubs, mosques, companies, among others) causing environmental nuisance across the state.

“This is in compliance with the Lagos State Environmental Management Protection Law,” Wahab said.