London to Lagos rider, Adeyanju, lands in Lagos

Kunle Adeyanju, the motorbike rider who set out on a 25-day bike ride from London to Lagos has arrived in Nigeria after 40 days, travelling 12,000 kilometers.

Adeyanju arrived Lagos on his bike ‘the Eagle’ on Sunday via the Seme border.

On April 19, 2022, Kunle Adeyanju, a Rotarian, rode the Honda CB500X motorcycle known as Eagle on this journey.

Adeyanju set out on his historic journey to raise N20 million for charity. He has more than doubled the set amount, hitting about N100 million.

The author and entrepreneur created history when he fulfilled his adventurous goal of riding a motorcycle from London to Lagos.

According to him, it’s been a heck of a ride.

In his tweet, he said, “Eagle will be going on auction post-arrival in Lagos starting bid $25,000.”

Adeyanju said a portion of the proceeds would be donated to The Rotary Foundation to fight polio.