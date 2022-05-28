Isimi Lagos: A Tranquil Escape in the Mega City of Lagos

Noise, traffic, overpopulation, lack of constant power supply, never-ending race to somewhere. These are some of the words and phrases many have used to describe the state of living in the city of Lagos.

Despite living in this Lagos described, take a moment to imagine a different kind of Lagos. One where the sound of angry drivers honking in traffic does not exist. One where the fumes from faulty exhaust pipes do not distort your view.

Imagine a Lagos with resplendent stretches of greenery supplying our lungs with pure oxygen and our tables with organic home-grown produce. Where the sounds of generator interrupting your life and sleep is a thing of the past because your home, surrounded by nature, is also powered by nature with green eco-friendly energy sources.

Really imagine a Lagos where one could exercise, work, rest and still spend quality time with family, that Lagos exists, and it can be found in Isimi Lagos, the Lifestyle and Wellness city of Lagos tucked away in the Epe environs.

Isimi is set to be an astounding oasis of rest in our ever-busy city. Launched in 2020 by its developers LandWey investments, Isimi will be known for its leafy green vegetation, clear sky-blue lagoon & lakes, and its unique fusion of modern technology, architecture and nature which sits on 300 acres of land in Epe, Lagos state and stretches from the Lekki-Epe Expressway all the way to the Lagoon.

The wellness city derives its name from the Yoruba word ‘Isimi’ which means, ‘rest’ or ‘peace of mind’ and true to its name, Isimi Lagos aims to provide its citizens with a conducive environment suitable for a life of ease, of relaxation, of tranquility and an overall improvement in the health and wellbeing of all who reside or visit.

As the first Lifestyle and Wellness City in West Africa, LandWey hopes to turn this vision into a tourist attraction enthralling visitors from across the globe with Nigeria’s natural beauty and opulence. The entire infrastructural development of Isimi will cause little disruption to the natural topography of the surrounding environment.

The city will be fully powered with green and ecofriendly energy sources, eliminating most sources of pollution we have become accustomed to in Lagos.

This deliberate transition to nature friendly power will also extend to the means of transportation within the city with a limit to only electric transport- cars, buses, and bicycles. Isimi will be accessible through air (helipad), Land (cars), and sea (jetty/marina) and it’s a mere 25minute boat ride from Victoria Island.

Consistent with the ‘natural escape’ Isimi promises its visitors, the food that will be consumed in the city, including the meals served at the restaurants, will be organic produce farmed fresh from any of the farms encouraging farm-to-table movement. People will be able to ascertain the history of the meals they consume, its safety, freshness, and its seasonality.

The well-thought-out masterplan of the city recently unveiled by the developer provides a glimpse into layout of this natural destination. The plan revealed the residential living areas or ‘clusters’ as they are referred- Origin one, the village, the emergence, and Green Life Colony; each of which has its own unique design combining technology and modern architecture while maintaining the natural topography of its surrounding environment.

There are strict building codes in the city which limits the building materials to 70 percent glass, giving the occupants of each building an almost 360-degree view of nature.

The residential areas of Isimi were designed to give its occupants a modern version of rural life where homes were embedded in nature and the office or place of work, school, and place of communal living and entertainment were just a walk away, with the added benefits of being able to return home just in time for golf.

There is a plethora of activities to occupy nature enthusiasts, thrill seekers, casual vacation goers and bonding families alike ranging from cycling, hiking, to kayaking, horse-riding, spa treatments and birdwatching.

There will be many recreational facilities included in the wellness city such as golf courses for both pro-golfers as well as beginners; standard polo field; farm shop for organic meals; Tech valley for the technologically inclined, Outdoor, and Indoor gyms, Conservation Park & Lakeview and more.

Looking for a new destination for your next vacation? Maybe you should consider exploring a different kind of Lagos at Nigeria’s first and most urban lifestyle and wellness city. Isimi will be ready for full habitation and occupancy by 2030.