Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State has said Lagos State has cleared almost N100 billion pension liability.

He said this at the Lagos State Employment Summit 3.0 themed ‘Job creation uniting for impact: create, collaborate, change’ on Wednesday.

“We have cleared almost a hundred billion of pension liability,” Sanwoolu said, adding that he will sign the last Pension arrears tomorrow and that Lagos will be the first state in the country to do that.