Lagos signs MoU for Green Line rail transit

The Lagos State government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Green Line Rail Mass Transit Project which is to span the expanse of the Lekki corridor within the state.

Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the state Commissioner for Transportation, confirmed this on Thursday while responding to the questions raised by the Lagos State House of Assembly committee on transportation led by Temitope Adewale.

The commissioner stated that the addition of the Green Line to the existent Blue Line which has transported over two million passengers since its inception and the Red Line which will convey 750,000 passengers daily at its kick-off, will significantly improve commuting within the state. He also said that the plan for the second phase of the Blue Line, Mile 2 to Okokomaiko is underway.

Osiyemi also said that the ministry was currently working on creating two Interchanges to ensure the interconnectivity of the modes, especially in areas where all of the available modes exist (road, water and rail), adding that the interconnectivity of the modes was deliberate to ensure that there is no lacuna in the implementations of these plans.

Speaking on the areas of concern raised about the Lekki-Epe corridor and the impact of the refinery along the axis, the commissioner elaborated on the modality of the E-call-up system. He explained that seven trailer parks are available to prevent trucks from loitering on the corridor as well as an RFID which will ensure compliance with the e-call-up system as it will expose any truck not scheduled to be at the port or parks.

He also revealed that plans are underway to ensure containers are moved via water on barges in ten’s to further reduce the congestion on the corridor.

Olawale Musa, permanent secretary of the ministry, explained that the number one hindrance to fully digitise enforcement is the lack of data.

He decried that many motorists especially commercial vehicles submit incorrect data to the government due to the use of agents to procure vital vehicular and driver documentation hence the continued use of physical enforcement. He further stated that the ministry has prioritised training of its enforcement and traffic management officers to ensure that they deliver on providing sanity on Lagos roads.

Temitope Adewale, chairman House committee on transportation, applauded the ministry for living up to its responsibility as the first on the THEMES+ Agenda, he enjoined the Ministry to provide a project status report to enable the House of Assembly monitor and stay abreast of the plans of the ministry and as well support the projects in line with their functions as representatives of the people.

Joshua Bassey SENIOR ANALYST - LABOUR/LAGOS STATE

