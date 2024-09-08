Lagos in pact with China to execute Green Line Rail project

The Lagos State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) in Beijing, China, on the Green Line rail project.

Lagos already has the Blue Line, which clocked one year last Wednesday since it began passenger operations and the Red Line that is currently taking invite-only-passengers at no cost.

The Green Line is a 68-km rail line designed to run from the Lekki Free Zone to Marina, connecting the Blue Line at Marina.

According to the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who announced this Thursday, “This new line will transform our transport landscape, linking key areas like Victoria Island, Lekki, Ajah, and alternative.”

The Green Line is part of a developing rail network. While it’s a significant step, it may initially face challenges in terms of infrastructure maturity and integration with existing systems.

The Green Line project may rely on a combination of government funding, international development aid, and private investment.

Securing adequate funding can be a challenge. Despite these challenges, the Green Line project is a significant step forward for Lagos. It has the potential to improve transportation, reduce congestion, and stimulate economic growth.

By learning from the experiences of other cities and addressing the specific challenges it faces, Lagos can strive to create a world-class rail system that benefits its residents and contributes to the city’s development.

The rail line is projected to carry over 500,000 passengers daily upon completion, rising to over a million as demand grows.

“With the Ministry of Finance Incorporated and CHEC leading the design, financing, and operation, the Green Line will redefine public transport in Lagos.

“The Green Line complements our existing rail lines, including the Red Line, which has already begun partial operations. Together, these lines form the backbone of our Strategic Transport route, designed to create a fast, efficient, and connected Lagos,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor noted that the significant milestone of 2 million passengers moved in the past year by the Blue Line without major disruptions, shows that Lagos is ready for the future.

“Just yesterday, we celebrated the one-year anniversary of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Blue Line, which has served an impressive 2 million passengers without significant disruptions. This success shows that Lagos is ready for more – we are ready for the future. In August 2024, the Blue Line increased daily trips from 54 to 72, reducing travel time between Marina and Mile 2 from 30 to 18 minutes.

“The impact of these rail lines goes beyond transportation – they are catalysts for economic growth, connecting communities, reducing travel times, and enhancing the quality of life for millions. We are building a city that works. This is Lagos, and we will continue to lead,” he stated.

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) had developed plans for seven rail lines. These include Red, Blue, Green, Yellow, Purple, Brown and Orange. However, only the Blue and Red Lines have been turned into reality meanwhile.