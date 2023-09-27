Lagos shuts another market over environmental concerns

The Lagos State Government has closed down the Okeodo market at Ile-Epo, near Abule Egba for non-compliance with the state’s environmental laws.

This comes just two days after the government sealed the Oyingbo and Alayabiagba markets in Lagos Mainland for similar reasons.

Tokunbo Wahab, commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, said that the closure of Okeodo market was a necessary step to ensure that public spaces meet the required cleanliness standards.

He warned other markets that risk imminent shut-down for improper waste disposal and sundry environmental infractions.

Muyiwa Gbadegesin, managing director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), said that the closure of Okeodo market was a stark reminder that adherence to cleanliness standards was not negotiable.

He urged market operators and stakeholders to take the action as a wake-up call to institute robust cleanliness practices within their premises.

The closure of Okeodo market is the latest in a series of measures taken by the Lagos State Government to address environmental challenges in the state. In recent weeks, LAWMA has also cleared the CMD/Magodo road of all illegal markets and shanties, and seized the items of street traders.

The Lagos State Government has taken a number of steps to address environmental challenges in the state, including closing markets that do not comply with environmental laws. While these efforts are commendable, it is important to ensure that environmental laws are enforced fairly and consistently, and that market operators and stakeholders are provided with adequate support to help them comply, experts comment.