Conducive environment crucial for justice dispensation – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has advocated constant improvement of the work environment for judicial officers, saying it makes for effective dispensation of justice.

Following this, the governor says his administration will continue to provide the right atmosphere for the Lagos judiciary to carry out its duties without fear or favour.

Sanwo-Olu spoke on Monday at a thanksgiving service marking the commencement of the 2023/2024 new legal year in Lagos.

The governor also called for continued collaboration between and among the three arms of government – executive, legislative and judiciary, in upholding the principles of justice, fairness and the rule of law.

He restated the resolve of his administration to complete all ongoing court projects.

In his sermon, Ifedola Okupevi, the bishop of the Lagos Diocese, Anglican Communion (Church of Nigeria), charged judicial officers, especially, judges and magistrates, to always have the fear of God in the discharge of their duties.

Okupevi particularly urged the chief judge of Lagos State, Kazeem Alogba and other judges to ensure justice is not delayed or denied. He appealed to them to offer free legal services for the poor and downtrodden, maintain sanity, temper justice with mercy and allow peace to reign in Lagos State.

The Anglican bishop also advised the judiciary on the need to decongest the correctional centres. He said the judiciary should always be upright in playing the role of watchdog to other arms of government.