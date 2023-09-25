RTEAN: TUC besieges Lagos Assembly, says Sanwo-Olu should fulfil promises

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Monday besieged the Lagos State House of Assembly to express displeasure over the state government’s attempt to disband the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

The National President of the TUC, Festus Osifo, who led the union members, said Lagos State government created the Road Transport Employers Association from the TUC and they had a pact.

“Now the same Lagos State government is trying to disband the body,” Osifo said.

“They have forcefully gone to RTEAN office to remove documents binding the body and the State government, taken the cars given to the body and went away with the property in the office of RTEAN.”

Nuhu Toro, Secretary General of the TUC, buttressed the Pesident, adding: “The state government had promised the workers some packages but till date, these packages have not been received.”

He implored the state government to live up to its words and keep up with its promises.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Majority Leader, Richard Kasunmu, who received the Union on behalf of the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, commended the leadership of the TUC for the peaceful protest.

Kasunmu assured the Labour union that their message would be forwarded to the Speaker, assuring them of getting feedback from the House.

“The Speaker is a proactive and efficient leader and he will definitely do justice to the letter you have presented.

“When we sit at the plenary, your letter will be presented and I assure you that you will hear from the State government pretty soon,” he told the protesters.

The lawmaker urged the protesters to return peacefully and await the response from the House.