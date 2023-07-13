Lagos residents seek improved, potable water supply

Some residents of Lagos have urged the state government to implement policies that would enable its water corporation provide quality and safe water for the people.

The residents made the appeal in separate interviews in Lagos on Wednesday, following the appointment of the new Managing Director of the Lagos State Water Corporation, Mukhtaar Tijani.

The residents also advised the state government to allocate funds to implement water supply projects and properly sanitise water facilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that access to clean and potable water is a fundamental human right and essential for a healthy and productive life.

However, despite being blessed with abundant water resources in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole, only significant portion of the population still have access to potable water.

Adebayo Oluadekoya, a Businessman residing in Ikorodu, said he had been generating his water for over 20 years.

Oluadekoya told NAN that he preferred to use water from his bore hole to the one provided by the state water corporation.

“The water is not hygienic. I cannot add to my current health challenges by using the water,” he said.

The businessman noted that the challenge in the provision of potable water had severe implications for public health, education, and economic development.

“The lack of potable water exposes residents to various waterborne diseases such as cholera, typhoid fever and diarrhoea.

“These diseases contribute significantly to the high mortality rates, particularly among children under the age of five.

“The absence of safe water also leads to poor hygiene and further exacerbates the spread of diseases,” he said.

Oluadekoya appealed to the state government to ensure that funds are released to rehabilitate the old pipes for passage of safe and hygienic water.

Mr Ayodeji Aduragbemi, a Banker residing at Alagomeji, said that the absence of potable water affected economic development.

According to him, lack of access to clean water affected productivity, particularly in rural areas where women and children often spend hours’ daily fetching water from distant sources.

“This time-consuming task limits the ability of children to engage in education, income-generating activities and community development initiatives,” he said.

Aduragbemi, however, said that the people had continuously called on the state government to provide potable water without getting positive feedback.

“Nigerians, especially Lagos residents, have been demanding for action from the government for potable water.

“Concerned citizens have been advocating for improved water infrastructure, increased investment in water supply projects and the implementation of effective water management policies,” he said.

Also, an oil worker, Mr Ayo Bello, residing on Lagos Island, said that the government should allocate more funds for infrastructure development, maintenance, and monitoring of water supply.

Bello said that the government should collaborate with international organisations, non-governmental organisations and private entities to leverage expertise, resources, and technology for sustainable water management.

“They should also engage local communities in the planning, implementation and monitoring of water supply projects.

“This will ensure their needs are adequately addressed and foster a sense of ownership and responsibility,” he said.

Bello appealed to the new managing director to take the water project to a level where all residents could be guaranteed safe and hygienic water.

An educationist, Mrs Adetoro Ismail, appealed to the state government to develop and enforce stringent regulations to ensure the quality and safety of water sources, and the availability of properly sanitised facilities.

“There should be awareness and education; comprehensive public awareness campaigns should be conducted to educate Nigerians on the importance of clean water and proper hygiene practices,” she said.

Ismail added that the campaign should emphasise government’s role in providing safe water.

Also, Oluwafisayomi Bello, an architect residing in Ikeja, reiterated that government should take comprehensive actions to meet the demands of the people by providing potable water for healthy and productive lives of its residents.