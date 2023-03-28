Lagos reaffirms ban on commercial motorcycles in restricted areas

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed that commercial motorcycles commonly known as “okadas,” are still prohibited in 10 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 15 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the city.

Sola Giwa, special adviser to the governor on transportation, said this on Twitter, reaffirming the state government’s ban on okada in the local government areas which include; Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Somolu, Mushin, Apapa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Surulere and Eti-Osa, as well as the Local Council Development Areas under them which are; Ojodu, Onigbongbo, Lagos Island East, Yaba and Coker Aguda.

With others at Itire-Ikate, Eti-Osa West, Iru Victoria Island, Ikoyi-Obalende, Ikosi-Isheri, Agboyi-Ketu, Isolo, Ejigbo, Bariga and Odi-Olowo, the Transport Special Adviser urged both riders and passengers to keep off.

He urged the general public to comply with the rules, as both the riders and passengers are both liable to 3 years in prison if apprehended and prosecuted.

“In accordance with the provisions of Section 46, sub-sections 1, 2, and 3 of the Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL), 2018, both riders and passengers are subject to 3 years in prison if apprehended and prosecuted, with their motorcycles being seized and crushed in plain sight,”Giwa said.

Giwa said that despite the existing interventions and viable alternatives offered for okada operators which were expected to lessen the impact of the ban on their livelihood, the rigid riders have refused to take advantage of them while requesting support for government policies from everyone and sundry.

He also highlighted some of the viable alternatives made available for the operators by the state government; Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA); (vocational training), Ministry of Wealth Creations and Employment; (internship programmes), Office of Civic Engagement, Office of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) (Loan for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs), Lagos Economic Acceleration Programme “LEAP”) and the Ministry of Agriculture (Agric YES) are all trade support for the riders.

He also said the state government’s first and last mile bus transport scheme, the BRT scheme, the Lagos e-hailing taxi Scheme (LAGRIDE) and other sustainable modes of transportation were also part of interventions provided to minimise the inconveniences of the motoring public in executing their daily activities.

Giwa said the position of government on okada is very clear, stressing that there is no going back in order to consolidate on the achievements made so far in the decrease in accident and crime rates as well as the return of sanity to the State.

