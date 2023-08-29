Lagos ranks fifth best African city to live, work – Report

Lagos has been named the fifth greatest African city with a high desire among people to live, work, and invest, a 2023 research by Brand Finance City has revealed.

Lagos ranks 56.7% behind Cape Town (South Africa), Cairo (Egypt), Johannesburg (South Africa), and Casablanca (Morocco) as the top four African cities, with 62.9, 60.7, 59.7, and 59.5 percent respectively.The only six African nations that are listed among the top 100 cities in the world are Cape Town, Cairo, Johannesburg, Casablanca, Lagos, and Nairobi, which are ranked 60, 67, 72, 76, 90, and 94 on the worldwide rankings.

London, England, is said to have the finest city brand in the world, according to the rating, earning 84.6%, followed by New York, the United States, and Paris, France, which score 83.0 and 79.7%, respectively.

The report said, “The ranking is based on a global survey of close to 15,000 members of the public conducted in April 2023 in 20 countries on all continents to measure perceptions of the world’s top 100 cities”

David Haigh, chairman and CEO of Brand Finance, commented on the survey saying, “London’s exceptional performance in the Index can be attributed to its global familiarity.

“Coming first on this particular measure, London has a huge advantage over its peers, leading to its success in the ranking overall as the world’s best city.

“Knowing a city allows the public to form positive perceptions about it – to recognise its reputation and to consider it as the preferred place to live, work, study, retire, visit, or invest.

“High familiarity means a deeper understanding of its qualities and a broader reach of its appeal, allowing the city to draw significant economic benefits from inbound migration, investment, and tourism.”