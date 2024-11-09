Lagos ranks among top 10 most attractive cities from the sky

Aerial views of cities present them as intricate mosaics of colours, shapes, and textures, with buildings, streets, and parks forming patterns that create a sense of order and allure.

Observing these urban landscapes from above offers a unique way to appreciate their layout, landmarks, and natural surroundings, giving a glimpse into their character.

A recent report by Remitly used eye-tracking technology to uncover which cities captivate viewers the most when seen from the sky. In the study, 200 participants from around the globe viewed images of over 30 destinations captured from above.

The time spent focusing on each city was measured to identify the most visually engaging locations and reveal which cities leave the strongest impression.

Here are the top 10 most attractive cities from the sky

1. Prague, Czech Republic – 14 minutes 8 seconds

Prague was the city where participants spent the most time focused on the aerial view. Its layout, with distinct features that draw attention, makes it a popular choice for those appreciating the sight of cities from a different angle.

2. Accra, Ghana – 11 minutes 3 seconds

Accra is the second on the list. Participants recorded substantial time observing its aerial view. The cityscape holds features that appear significant when viewed from above.

3. Amsterdam, Netherlands – 10 minutes 42 seconds

Amsterdam’s network of canals and organised layout places it as the third most visually captivating city from the air. The time participants spent watching indicates that there is an interest in how the city’s structure presents itself when seen from above.

4. Frankfurt, Germany – 10 minutes 41 seconds

Closely following Amsterdam, Frankfurt secured the fourth spot. Its unique skyline with a mix of old and new urban structures seemed to engage participants who spent considerable time focused on its view.

5. Vienna, Austria – 9 minutes 55 seconds

Vienna comes in fifth, with participants spending close to ten minutes on average observing the city’s aerial view. This suggests that Vienna’s urban planning and layout are compelling enough to hold attention from above.

6. Lagos, Nigeria – 9 minutes 12 seconds

Lagos is the sixth city in the ranking. The time participants dedicated to its aerial view implies that its urban characteristics have elements that attract attention when viewed from above.

7. Dublin, Ireland – 8 minutes 59 seconds

Dublin ranks seventh. The city captured participants’ focus for nearly nine minutes. Its blend of architecture and the way the city unfolds from the air seem to contribute to its ranking.

8. Singapore, Singapore – 8 minutes 57 seconds

Singapore, positioned eighth, held participants’ attention for nearly the same amount of time as Dublin. The combination of its structured landscape and unique city planning played a role in making its aerial view noteworthy.

9. Male, Maldives – 8 minutes 11 seconds

Male stands ninth on the list. The time participants spent observing the city suggests that its compact and defined urban landscape is visually significant when viewed from the air.

10. Zurich, Switzerland – 6 minutes 27 seconds

Zurich rounds out the top ten. Participants spent over six minutes focused on its aerial view. The city’s visual structure from above provides a glimpse that holds attention, even if for a shorter duration compared to the others on the list.

