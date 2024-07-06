Lagos Police thwart kidnap attempt, neutralise notorious gang

The Lagos State Police Command has announced a major breakthrough in its fight against kidnapping.

In a press briefing held on Friday, Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos police public relations officer, disclosed that acting on credible intelligence, the police foiled a planned kidnapping by a dangerous gang.

“Our intelligence gathering assets yielded very credible and actionable intelligence about a dangerous and very notorious gang of kidnappers planning to kidnap some high net-worth individuals in Lagos.

“Upon receipt of this intelligence about two weeks ago, CP Fayoade directed the Command’s tactical teams to commence work on it. They followed up closely, monitored dutifully and were able to determine that the gang was going to strike yesterday in Ladipo area of Lagos State,” Hundeyin said.

The gang, which had been on the police radar for eight months due to their activities in Isolo, Okota, Ejigbo, and Ladipo areas, was intercepted in Ladipo.

A shootout ensued, resulting in the “neutralisation” of nine gang members, while two others escaped with gunshot wounds.

The police recovered a cache of weapons from the scene, including four AK-47 rifles, pistols, ammunition, communication devices, and vehicles used for their operations. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

This operation, according to Hundeyin, reflected the Lagos State Police Command’s commitment to proactive crime prevention.

The police spokesman highlighted other recent successes in apprehending criminal gangs, many kept confidential to protect informants.

The police urged Lagosians, including medical practitioners, to report anyone with suspicious gunshot wounds to the nearest station or use emergency hotlines.

They further encouraged the public to remain vigilant and share any information that could help maintain security in the state, saying that the Lagos State Police Command remains dedicated to prioritising the safety and security of its citizens.

“We urge everyone including medical practitioners to be on the lookout for anyone with gunshot injuries and promptly inform the nearest police station or call any of our emergency numbers if they come across any.

“We also use this medium to call on other well meaning Lagosians not to hesitate in giving us information when they suspect anything amiss around them to enable us act appropriately and swiftly. On our part, we promise to continue to prioritize their safety and security,” the spokesman said.