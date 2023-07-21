Lagos, Netherlands, others partner on waste-to-wealth programme

The Lagos State government is entering into a partnership with the Netherlands and other partners to drive a sustainable waste-to-wealth programme – Circular Economy, tagged Hotspot 2023 (LCEH2023).

Mobolaji Gaji, permanent secretary, the Office of Environmental Services, who disclosed this on Thursday, said the circular economy was pivotal to accelerate the drive towards a Greater Lagos Agenda targeted at opening up the state for more economic opportunities and addressing environmental challenges.

According to Gaji, the programme with the theme, ‘Towards a circular and resourceful economy: The future Lagos,’ is slated for July 26-27 and will have 400 participants, with over 1,000 expected to join virtually.

Other partners in the programme are Kemi Ajakaiye, chapter lead, Africa Circular Economy Network Nigeria; Abayomi Magbagbeola, country representative, Africa Economy Network; Gboyega Olorunfemi, and member of the African Economy Network.

The PS said the Circular Economy Hotspot which had previously been hosted in the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, Catalonia Spain, and Dublin, Ireland, was coming to Africa for the first time and Lagos will be the host.

Gaji said, “The Circular Economy Hotspot is an initiative of the Kingdom of the Netherlands which is to serve as a platform to foster co-creation and highlight cities and societies transition towards circular economy.

“To demonstrate the government’s commitment, a technical working group on circular Lagos was constituted with the objective of driving the framework and a roadmap for the transition.

“With all these activities and interactions, the Lagos Circular Economy Hotspot provides us the opportunity to highlight how Lagos State is transitioning towards the circular economy and how our businesses and citizens are co-creating innovation.

“This initiative will also allow us to deepen the conversation as we build on our climate adaptation policy, our 30-year Lagos Development Plan, and the role of each and every stakeholder in building a sustainable city.

“Lagos, as a sub-national in the forefront of creating models for development which other States and cities in Africa emulate, is at it again.”

Gaji recalled that Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu had on December 2, 2020, organised a roundtable on the circular economy, bringing together all stakeholders, businesses, and citizens on this journey towards a resourceful and waste-free economy.

He said that since the roundtable, citizens and businesses had continued the conversation on how to utilise the waste and resources in Lagos with Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) at the heart of the discussion as well as the industry.