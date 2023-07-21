Kwara targets 2000 jobs from garment factory

The Kwara State government says its garment factory built to grow the state economy is ready and 2,000 direct jobs will be created along its different value chains.

Rafiu Ajakaye, the chief press secretary to the state Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, stated this in a paper titled, “Unleashing Kwara economic potentials: AbdulRazaq’s magic wand for the next four years”, at the 37th media parliament of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara council.

According to him, the garment factory will churn out quality Aso Ofi, in addition to indirect jobs such as new businesses and services that will spring up in the axis. “The garment factory is ready and applications have since been taken for different cadres of workers.”

“The factory, for a start, is to sew ready-made clothes on an industrial scale, which would be sold locally and elsewhere, with corresponding benefits to the state.

“The government is now sorting out the management process for it to take off very soon.”

The chief press secretary said that the state government was building a new economy around the understanding of the geography and demography of Kwara State, especially how to properly engage young people, put money into things that are of interest to them and could help their talents, and refocus the economy to suit the situation of the state.

“The governor has prioritised spending on infrastructural renewal and expansion within the metropolis and other areas, support for small and medium scale enterprises, creative industries, entertainment, tourism and conferencing, arts and culture, innovation and technology, trade, agro-processing, and human capital development. This will create direct and jobs, reduce poverty, and lessen crime rates,” he said.