Lagos legal year: Sanwo-Olu lauds judiciary’s digital reforms

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has lauded the state judiciary for reforming court processes to meet the demands of the evolving society.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his wife, Ibijoke, said this on Monday at the new legal year service held at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos.

The governor, in his goodwill message, said that the digitalisation of court processes had reduced delay and enhanced efficiency. He, therefore, vowed to collaborate more with the judiciary and to ensure that adequate resources were provided for sustainability.

The governor also reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the judiciary remained independent, well-resourced and capable of delivering impartial justice.

He said, “It is with great gratitude that I joined distinguished members of this noble profession to celebrate the commencement of the 2024/2025 new legal year.

“The vital role you play in interpreting our laws, adjudicating civil and criminal matters and providing mechanisms for alternative dispute resolution, are immensely instrumental in achieving an effective justice delivery.

“Over the years, the state judiciary has made a remarkable stride in modernising and reforming its processes to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving society.

“I am particularly proud of the digitalisation of court processes which has significantly enhanced the efficiency of the judiciary.”

Sanwo-Olu further said that the construction of new court complexes and the renovation of existing infrastructure had created a more conducive environment for the dispensation of justice.

“To maintain efficiency in the swift administration of justice, the judiciary has steadily increased the number of judges.

“In 2023, 25 judges were appointed, followed by an additional 13 in May 2024. As we move forward into the new legal year, I extend my warmest wishes for a successful 2024 and 2025,” he said.

Ifedola Okupevi, the Diocesan Bishop of the cathedral, who gave the sermon titled: “God of Justice, God of Peace” charged judges and lawyers to uphold truth always.

Okupevi said that the book of Exodus in the Bible, chapter 23 verse one to nine spoke about honesty. He added that the power of death and life was in the hands of judges.

Okuoevi urged judges to be impartial and not to indulge in bribery to prevent the perversion of justice.

“We have come here today to rejoice and thank God for the new legal year but if you take bribes and do not treat people fairly, it will distort the prosperity of our land because the judiciary is the last hope of the common man.

“As Christian judges and lawyers, do not pervert justice because the children of Eli did so and died on the same day,” the bishop preached.

Kazeem Alogba, the Chief Judge of the state, in his remarks, said that the judiciary would function effectively when devoid of state and public interference. Alogba also commended Sanwo-olu’s administration for allowing the judiciary to function independently.

According to him, judicial independence means that judges and magistrates must be free to exercise their judicial powers without fear, favour and interference from litigants or the state.