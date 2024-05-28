Sanwo Olu pledges support for economic growth initiatives

Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu of Lagos has reiterated the readiness of the state to support initiatives that drive economic growth and provide employment opportunities for Nigerians.

Commissioning Jumia multimillion naira leased warehouse in Isolo, Lagos, on Tuesday, the governor, represented by Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, his commissioner for commerce, trade and investment, said the “future of commerce is digital, and “ Lagos is ready to support those who are willing to embrace this change”.

He said the state government remains dedicated to creating a conducive environment for businesses to flourish, with robust infrastructure, favourable policies, and unwavering support.

The governor believed that the Jumia warehouse would create jobs and provide skill development opportunities, as well as strengthen the local workforce. He, therefore, urged other businesses to look at Jumia’s success and be inspired.

Sunil Natraj, CEO of Jumia Nigeria, explaining the rationale behind the warehouse, said this strategic development signifies a major step forward in Jumia Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing its logistics capabilities and providing customers with an amazing shopping experience.

He said the new integrated warehouse and logistics network facility spans 30,000 square meters, with over 17,000 square meters. PZ is the lessor of the warehouse, he said.

“The new facility boasts a significantly larger storage capacity compared to Jumia’s previous, fragmented warehouses. This allows for a significant scale-up of operations, ensuring Jumia can efficiently manage future growth and meet the ever-increasing demands of the Nigerian e-commerce market,” he said.