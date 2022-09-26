Lagos holds maiden leather fair, exhibition

The Lagos State Shoe Makers Association (LASSMA), in conjunction with the Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology (NILEST) and the National Steering Committee on Implementation of Leather Policy, has concluded arrangements to hold the maiden leather fair tagged: “LASSMA Expo 2022.”

The event, the first indigenous edition of the Leather Business to Business (B2B) summit and expo, is designed to unleash the potential of the leather industry as it relates to the sourcing, processing, production and marketing of leather and leather products. It will bring together all stakeholders involved in the leather value chain, while exhibition stands will be available at a cost for stakeholders in the leather industry who are willing to showcase their products and services to the world.

The event is slated for Monday, September 26, 2022, at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, the secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja Lagos at 10am.

Yesiru Bello, president of LASSMA, appreciated Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, for the support and attention his administration has accorded the leather industry, especially through the ongoing construction of the Leather Hub in Matori, Mushin.

He also thanked the commissioners for wealth creation and employment, the ministry of commerce, industry and cooperatives, Yetunde Arobieke and Lola Akande respectively, for their collaboration and in hosting the fair.

“We are also grateful to FAMAD plc for their sponsorship of the fair, Bello said in a statement.