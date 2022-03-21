Lagos diverts traffic around Ikeja as Buhari visits Tuesday

The Lagos State government has announced alternative routes for motorists in preparation for the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to commission the newly built International Terminal at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Frederic Oladeinde, the state commissioner for transportation, in a statement on Monday, explained that the event will hold between 8.00 am and 12 noon and that traffic diversion was necessary to facilitate easier movement.

According to Oladeinde, motorists from Apapa-Oshodi will be able to use Agege Motor Road to link PWD to connect Works Road or General Adeyinka Adebayo Road to access Oba Akinjobi inward Ikeja General Hospital and connect local airport through the underpass.

Also, motorists on Agege Motor Road will link Charity by the Armed Forces Resettlement Centre on the service lanes and make a U-turn at Cappa/Bolade axis inwards Shogunle to access PWD to continue their journey.

Oladeinde further stated that Maryland/Mobolaji Bank Anthony will be open to motorists to link the local airport and access Muritala Muhammed Airport, adding that alternately; motorists can go through the Third Mainland Bridge inwards Gbagada to connect Ikorodu/Maryland to reach the Airports.

The commissioner while commending Lagosians for their cooperation assured that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will be on ground along the alternative routes to help motorists navigate their movement to ensure free flow of traffic.