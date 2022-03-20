Buhari visits Lagos Tuesday

Nigeria’s president, Muhammed Buhari is expected to make an official visit to Lagos State to unveil the plaque inaugurating Dangote Fertilizer Plant and inspect Lekki Sea Port on Tuesday March 22, 2022.

This makes the first official visit the president makes to Lagos for the year.

According to a programme document sent to BusinessDay on Sunday, while in the state, the president will do a factory tour of the Dangote TPA Fertilizer plant, inspection tour of the 650,000 BPO oil refinery and 900,000 TPA Polypropylene Plant and also the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

The visit comes after the president’s arrival to the county on Friday after a medical trip to London made on March 6.