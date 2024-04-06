Lagos cracks down on supermarkets without price tags: Fines, shutdowns loom

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) is flexing its muscle, directing all supermarkets and grocery stores within the state to ensure clear price tags on all products. Failure to comply will result in hefty fines or even closure, the agency warned.

This directive, announced on the Lagos State government website, comes as part of LASCOPA’s ongoing efforts to protect consumer rights and ensure transparency in pricing. Afolabi Solebo, LASCOPA’s General Manager, emphasized that the absence of price tags is a clear violation of both consumer rights and the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency Law.

“Without clear price tags, shoppers are left in the dark,” stated Solebo. “They cannot compare prices effectively or make informed decisions about their grocery purchases. This is simply unacceptable and contradicts the Consumer Protection Act, which mandates the clear display of prices for all goods and services.”

LASCOPA is taking a no-nonsense approach. The agency will impose fines on non-compliant stores, and repeat offenders risk being shut down entirely. Solebo urged residents to be vigilant and report any supermarkets or grocery stores neglecting to display prices on their products.

This move by LASCOPA follows a similar action taken in February by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) which sealed a supermarket in Abuja for its opaque pricing practices. It appears that price transparency is becoming a top priority for consumer protection agencies across Nigeria.