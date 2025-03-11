The Lagos State Ministry of Health has commenced a diphtheria vaccination at King’s College, Victoria Island annexe, to contain the spread and protect students after a noticeable outbreak of the disease.

Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State commissioner for health disclosed this in a statement by the state’s ministry of health when he said that an emergency operations committee (EOC) has been set up to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread.

Besides, he disclosed that 34 close contacts of the deceased student were placed under observation, out of which 14 developed symptoms consistent with diphtheria.

“Of these, 14 have developed symptoms consistent with diphtheria. In response, the affected students were transported to the Children’s Emergency Unit at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), where they were screened by health professionals,” he said.

Moreover, Abayomi explained that out of the 14 students examined, 12 were diagnosed with early signs of diphtheria and admitted for treatment.

However, the commissioner guaranteed that all 14 symptomatic students are responding well to treatment, and no new cases have been recorded.

Consequent to the initial inspection of King’s College, Lagos-Annexe, health officials identified areas needing improved infection prevention and control measures.

Hence, the state government, in collaboration with federal health agencies, has commenced a targeted vaccination campaign for all students in both the boarding facility at Victoria Island Annexe and the primary academic campus at Igbosere Main School.

The Lagos government also disclosed that the World Health Organization (WHO), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) have been notified and are working with the state to coordinate an effective response.

According to the statement, Lagos State is currently distributing information leaflets to healthcare facilities detailing diphtheria symptoms, prevention, and early treatment options.

A public health announcement is being prepared to sensitise residents in the state about the outbreak, urging them to watch for symptoms such as sore throat, fever, difficulty in breathing, and swollen neck glands.

The commissioner counselled people living in Lagos to maintain good hygiene, avoid crowded environments, and seek medical attention if experiencing diphtheria-like symptoms.

“Early detection and treatment can save lives. Let’s all work together to curb this outbreak and protect our communities.

“The outbreak is under control and there is no need to panic because measures will continue in earnest to protect our citizens from infectious disease outbreaks,” he said.

Abayomi disclosed that Lagos State has approximately 500,000 doses of diphtheria vaccines in stock, which will be deployed to high-risk areas as part of the emergency response.

