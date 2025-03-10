…as parents express worries with several students hospitalised

A suspected diphtheria, a contagious bacterial infection that spreads through respiratory droplets outbreak has been noticed in King’s College, Lagos.

As a result of this unhealthy development, some parents have expressed worries over outbreak of this contagious disease in school which has resulted to the hospitalisation of several students.

Diphtheria is a contagious bacterial infection that spreads through respiratory droplets, which can cause severe complications if not treated early.

According to reports by NAN, some affected students of King’s College Lagos were taken to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for treatment, raising fears of a potential health crisis.

Some of the parents that expressed their concerns, complained about the way and manner the school’s management is handling the situation, especially their failure to promptly address the outbreak.

In the face of this health crisis, students are demanded to wear masks, and some have even been taken to LUTH for medical attention, which made parents to query the school management’s nonchalant attitude in addressing the situation.

“If there are no cases, why are students required to wear nose masks, and why were some taken to LUTH?” a parent asked.

There was also the allegation that officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) visited King’s College, Lagos on March 8 to sensitise students on preventive measures against diphtheria.

A parent also recounted how their child was hospitalised in December with diphtheria symptoms and had to spend over a week in the hospital; while another said that their child’s diphtheria symptoms started with a sore throat, swollen neck, and high fever, which later required emergency medical care.

“It was by God’s grace that my son survived. I was called to pick him up. He complained of sore throat. His neck was swollen and he had a high fever. When we got to the hospital, he was on admission for over a week,” the parent said.

The parent called for intensified preventive measures to be put in place in the school and other schools.

Besides, she encouraged that authorities in various schools should ensure that the students be constantly sensitised.

“These are still children, most of them restless and full of play. They need constant supervision, especially in their toilet, washing, and also eating and recreational habits,” the parent said.

A relative of an affected student called for greater transparency from the school, urging the federal government and management to improve standards at King’s College Lagos and other unity schools.

“My sister is panicking and distraught, especially since she heard a student died from the disease in December. I believe that all will be well.

However, the federal government and schools management should look more into improving the standards of KCL and indeed all unity schools. The PTA should work to better the lot of schools and students and not cover up things that are not right.

These schools are very good and should not be allowed to continuously fall below standards all round,” she said.

Responding to the situation, the King’s College Parents Teachers Association (KCPTA) assured parents that measures were being taken to contain the suspected outbreak.

Ngozi Ogbonna , the KCPTA Public Relations Officer, said the affected students had been isolated and taken to LUTH for diagnosis.

Besides, Ogbonna said that booster doses of diphtheria vaccines were being administered to students in collaboration with the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board.

“Some of the students who manifested symptoms have been isolated, taken to LUTH for diagnosis, and results awaited. Other students who manifest symptoms subsequently would be taken to LUTH accordingly, and parents contacted for follow-up.

Delegates of the World Health Organisation visited the Annex Campus this evening to play their own role in controlling the situation.

On this note, we, therefore, implore parents to remain calm and prayerful as everything is under control. We shall overcome,” Ogbonna said.

