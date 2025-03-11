The diphtheria outbreak at Kings College VI Annexe in Lagos has taken a tragic turn with the death of a 12-year-old student, who was the index case. The deceased succumbed to complications of the disease two days ago at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) paediatric unit, an update received by BusinessDay revealed.

According to the update, the student, who presented with typical symptoms of sore throat and fever on February 22, was administered a full course of antibiotics and anti-toxoid treatment. However, he developed progressive and irreversible myocarditis, a severe complication of diphtheria, leading to his death.

Emergency measures activated

The outbreak has prompted an urgent public health response, with 34 close contacts of the index case identified and monitored. Of these, 18 children are now showing apparent symptoms of diphtheria. All affected students have been transported to the Children Emergency Unit at LUTH, where they are currently being triaged.

To mitigate the spread and severity of the outbreak, 40 doses of Diphtheria Anti-Toxin (DAT) are available at LUTH for patients who test positive. Additionally, erythromycin tablets for prophylaxis have been made available at the school for high-risk students.

An inspection of Kings College VI Annexe revealed unsatisfactory infection prevention and control (IPC) measures, raising concerns about the potential for further transmission. In response, the Lagos State Government is preparing a vaccination campaign targeting high-risk students and healthcare providers.

Authorities have also activated an Emergency Operation Center (EOC) to coordinate the response. The EOC will convene daily to provide updates and guide policy decisions. Subsequent meetings will include representatives from the Ministry of Basic and Tertiary Education, as well as tertiary and quaternary institutions, to ensure a coordinated approach.

Public health agencies, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), have been informed of the outbreak. Nearly 500,000 doses of diphtheria vaccines are available to support the response.

Information leaflets are being distributed to healthcare facilities to raise awareness among medical professionals, while a public announcement is on standby to educate the public about diphtheria symptoms and preventive measures should cases escalate.

Diphtheria, a highly contagious bacterial infection, can cause severe respiratory and cardiac complications if not treated promptly. Health officials urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases to prevent further spread.

Updates on the outbreak and response efforts will be provided as the situation develops.

