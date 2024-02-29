Lagos braces for gridlock as President Tinubu launches Red Line rail

Motorists in Lagos are advised to brace for heavy traffic congestion today, Thursday, February 29th, 2024, as President Bola Tinubu visits the state for the much-anticipated launch of the Red Line rail project.

This comes amidst the ongoing closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for repairs, further exacerbating traffic flow concerns. The bridge closure, which began at noon yesterday, will remain in effect until noon today, impacting travel to and from Lagos Island.

President Tinubu’s visit coincides with the scheduled unveiling of the Red Line, a vital step towards an improved Lagos transportation system. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu recently conducted a test run of the project, expressing excitement about its potential to enhance connectivity and sustainability within the city.

However, the President’s visit and the bridge closure are expected to create significant traffic disruptions. The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has advised commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and consider using alternative routes or public transportation options.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu will be departing Lagos later today for a two-day official visit to Qatar. The visit aims to strengthen cooperation between Nigeria and Qatar in various sectors, including security, cultural exchange, and economic development.