Lagos Assembly confirms 15 commissioner-nominees, rejects two

The Lagos State House of Assembly confirmed 15 out of 18 commissioner-nominees, submitted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The nominees’ approval and rejection occurred during a session presided over by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.
The Assembly rejected the nominations of Olalere Odusote and Samuel Egube while deferring the confirmation of Sule Akibu for further review.
Speaker Obasa commended the screening committee for their diligent work, which received support from fellow lawmakers during the plenary session.
Those confirmed include:
Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen
Oluwaseun Oriyomi Osiyemi
Akinola Emmanuel Abayomi
Oluwarotimi Omotola Wahab Fashola
Folashade Kaosarat Ambrose-Medem
Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe
Bolaji Cécilia Dada
Barakat Akande Bakare
Olugbenga Omotosho
Mosopefoluwa George
Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje
Olumide Oluyinka
Abayomi Samson Oluyomi
Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola
Sola Shakirudeen Giwa