Lagos Assembly confirms 15 commissioner-nominees, rejects two

The Lagos State House of Assembly confirmed 15 out of 18 commissioner-nominees, submitted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The nominees’ approval and rejection occurred during a session presided over by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

The Assembly rejected the nominations of Olalere Odusote and Samuel Egube while deferring the confirmation of Sule Akibu for further review.

Speaker Obasa commended the screening committee for their diligent work, which received support from fellow lawmakers during the plenary session.

Those confirmed include:

Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen

Oluwaseun Oriyomi Osiyemi

Akinola Emmanuel Abayomi

Oluwarotimi Omotola Wahab Fashola

Folashade Kaosarat Ambrose-Medem

Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe

Bolaji Cécilia Dada

Barakat Akande Bakare

Olugbenga Omotosho

Mosopefoluwa George

Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje

Olumide Oluyinka

Abayomi Samson Oluyomi

Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola

Sola Shakirudeen Giwa