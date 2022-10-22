Lagos 3rd Mainland Bridge set to close to public use Sunday

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) issued a press statement on Friday via its Twitter handle warning of its intention to close the 3rd Mainland Bridge to motorists.

The Management Agency said that the closure of the bridge will be on Sunday, October 23, which is to commence at 1:00pm. The objective of the closure is to recover the waste disposal truck that fell off the bridge into the lagoon approaching Iyana Oworonshoki from the 3rd Mainland Bridge inwards the Alapere-Ogudu axis.

LASEMA, in its statement, provided an alternative route while the recovery exercise is going on.

“In order to avoid delays and inconvenience during the recovery exercise, the following alternative routes are advised for motorists coming from Lagos Island and the mainland,” LASEMA tweeted.

“(Ebute-Metta) towards Iyana Oworonshoki on the 3rd Mainland Bridge: (*1)* From Victoria Island/Ikoyi/Lagos Island, use Carter Bridge to: a) Ijora Olopa (by LAWMA Headquarters) to Eko Bridge to Funsho Williams Avenue ( old Western Avenue) to Dorman-Long Bridge to Ikorodu Road through Fadeyi and connect desired destination, Or b) Carter Bridge to Iddo to Oyingbo to Herbert Macaulay Way to Jibowu to Ikorodu Road and connect desired destination.

From Victoria Island/Ikoyi/Lagos Island to the Mainland (Ebute-Mette), the agency advised motorists to use the Adekunle interchange to Herbert Macualay Way to connect to their desired destination.

However, they advised motorists coming from the mainland onto Lagos Island to use the bridge as the exercise would not affect traffic from that end.

“Note: Please note that motorists moving from the Mainland inwards Lagos Island are not affected by this recovery exercise on the 3rd Mainland Bridge.”

