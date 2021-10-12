Lagferry, Ajala.Ng sign partnership deal to boost tourism

The Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY), in conjunction with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, has signed a strategic partnership deal with Ajala.ng, one of Nigeria’s travel and tourism companies.

The move is part of the state’s efforts to boost tourism and increase the patronage of tourist destinations.

“This partnership with a reputable and foremost travel management company like Ajala.ng will help open up the many tourist destinations in the State and create easy access via the waterways”, said Solomon Bonu, special adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts, and Culture.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held recently in Alausa, Ikeja, Bonu added that the strategic partnership will domesticate tourism by showcasing the many tourist destinations that abound in Lagos.

Abdoulbaq Ladi-Balogun, managing director of LAGFERRY, who also spoke at the signing event, explained that the partnership will not only promote local tourism but also create the much-needed awareness to commuting by the waterways and improve water transportation business.

Ladi-Balogun noted that the state government’s massive investment in water transportation is yielding positive results through collaboration with the private sector. He also called for more private sector participation and partnership to boost water transportation and tourism

“We, as an agency, will support Ajala.ng in their quest to promote local tourism in Lagos State. I implore more private business owners to invest in water transportation as this is the next frontier for Lagos Economy sector,” he said.

The chief operating officer, Ajala.ng, the online subsidiary of Quantum Travels Limited, Babayemi Olamide, expressed delight at the signing of the agreement, adding that the partnership is designed to promote local tourism, showcase the tourist destinations that abound in the state and highlight the beauty in water tourism.

“The agreement signed today with our organisation and Lagos Ferry Services is to promote local tourism because it has been difficult for tourists to travel around the world since the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the right time and channel to boost Lagos water tourism”, she stated.