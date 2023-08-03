Labour unions to call off protests after meeting with Tinubu – FG confirms

Following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday evening, labour leaders, including the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero and Trade Union Congress (TUC) Festus Usifo, have decided to halt further protests, according to the presidency.

The meeting took place immediately after the nationwide protest conducted by the unions.

Minutes after the meeting, Dele Alake, outgoing Special Adviser to the President on Communication and Strategy, confirmed in a statement that the labour leaders have expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s commitment to addressing the issues raised by the labour movement.

They agreed to engage constructively with the government to resolve outstanding matters concerning the welfare of workers and Nigerians in general.

According to Alake, President Tinubu has assured the labour leaders that the Port Harcourt refineries would resume production by December 2023, following the completion of rehabilitation work under a contract with Maire Tecnimont SpA, an Italian firm, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Furthermore, President Tinubu urged the labour leaders to collaborate in shaping a better and more economically prosperous future for Nigeria, pledging to work in the country’s best interests.

See the full statement below:

STATE HOUSE PRESS STATEMENT

LABOUR UNIONS TO SUSPEND FURTHER PROTEST AFTER FRUITFUL MEETING WITH PRESIDENT TINUBU

The leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress led by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and that of Trade Union Congress, Comrade Festus Usifo, held a meeting with President Bola Tinubu Wednesday evening at the State House, Abuja.

Consequent upon the fruitful and frank discussion with President Tinubu and their confidence in his ability to encourage open and honest consideration of all the issues put forward by the Labour Movement, the Labour Leaders resolved to stop further protest.

They opted for further constructive engagement with the government to resolve all outstanding issues as they affect the working people and Nigerians in general.

President Tinubu gave his commitment to the Labour leaders that the Port Harcourt refineries will start production by December 2023 after the completion of the ongoing rehabilitation contract between NNPCL and Italian firm, Maire Tecnimont SpA.

President Tinubu assured the Labour leaders that he would continue to work for the best interest of Nigeria while pleading with the Labour leaders to join hands with him to birth a better and economically buoyant country.

Dele Alake

Special Adviser to the President

Special Duties, Communications & Strategy

August 3, 2023