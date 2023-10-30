Labour Party sounds alarm over APC’s attempt to persecute its leaders

Nigeria’s Labour Party has issued a public statement raising concerns over the alleged persecution of its leaders, Julius Abure and Kenneth Okonkwo, National Chairman and Presidential Campaign Spokesperson, respectively, following a petition submitted by the All Progressive Congress (APC) to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, a unit under the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The petition aims to request disciplinary action against the Labour Party leaders for their critical comments regarding the Supreme Court judgement on the presidential election.

In a press statement signed by Obiora Ifoh, the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, the party had previously expressed their concerns on October 26, 2023.

They were worried about the possibility of their key leaders facing unjust attacks and mistreatment after the Supreme Court’s decision on the presidential election. They had even cautioned that these actions might involve the use of security forces and government institutions.

The party said, “Nigerians will recall that, in our press statement of Thursday, October 26, 2023, the Labour Party alerted the nation that some key leaders of the Labour Party have been earmarked for vilification and persecution in the aftermath of the judgement of the Supreme Court on the Presidential Election.

In that same statement, we drew attention, that the planned persecution, intimidation, suppression and harassment of our party, leaders and members, will likely be enforced, using security agencies and other institutions of the State.”

The petition submitted by the APC’s National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, alleged that the comments made by Julius Abure and Kenneth Okonkwo following the Supreme Court judgement were negative and unacceptable, prompting the request for disciplinary action.

The Labour Party, in response, has expressed its strong objection to this action by the APC, which comes less than three days after the Supreme Court’s judgement.

The party views this move as a confirmation of their suspicions and information regarding a campaign of persecution, harassment, intimidation, and incarceration against the Labour Party and its supporters, both nationally and globally.

The Labour Party emphasised that in a democracy, all court judgements, especially those related to political matters, are subject to criticism and administrative review. They stressed that in a democracy, all authorities, including the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, derive their strength and authority from the people, making them subject to public opinion and oversight.

The party said, “We hold firmly and with no fear of contradiction that every court judgement, especially on political matters, is subject to criticism and administrative review.

That all authorities in Nigeria including the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria derive their strength and authority from the people. Therefore, all authority in Nigeria is subject to public opinion and oversight.

Again, we emphatically state, that all those statements were made in the course of Public and press interaction, respective to their political offices and responsibilities, and were not delivered on their personal capacities, or in their professional duties, as legal practitioners.

They were purely political statements, delivered in their capacities as the National Chairman of the Labour Party, as well as the spokesperson of the Obi Datti Presidential Council.”

The party clarified that the comments made by their leaders were political statements delivered in their capacities as the National Chairman of the Labour Party and the spokesperson of the Obi Datti Presidential Council.

They were not made in their personal capacities or as part of their professional duties as legal practitioners. The party further stated that comments made after a judgement is delivered are no longer considered subjudice and are open to discussion and critique for public comprehension and academic purposes.

The Labour Party highlighted that various Nigerians, including legal experts, had also expressed their opinions on the Supreme Court judgement, and isolating their leaders for vilification was an unjustified move by the APC.

The party acknowledged that several other allegations had been made against their leadership and supporters, which they believe have contributed to this petition. Despite these challenges, the Labour Party remains steadfast in its commitment to democracy and the rule of law, without fear of intimidation.

In their concluding remarks, the Labour Party called upon all democratic fronts and people of goodwill in Nigeria to unite and protect public opinion and human rights as guaranteed by the Constitution and international statutes, which they believe are under threat.

They urged the NBA not to allow itself to be dragged into the political manoeuvres of the APC that may compromise key institutions.