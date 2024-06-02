Labour insists on strike after meeting with N’Assembly

The Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress has insisted on its planned strike action after an emergency meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly.

The leadership of the unions, however told the National Assembly that it would table its appeal before its members and report back.

The NLC and the TUC, on Friday declared indefinite strike commencing from Monday, June 3, 2024, after its meeting with the federal government over the minimum wage ended in a deadlock.

In a last ditch effort to avert the strike, Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President and Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of House of Representatives held a meeting with the organized labour.

The meeting which had in attendance George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation; Wale Edun, the minister for finance and coordinating minister of the economy, among others.

Akpabio told the members of the labour union that the leadership of the National Assembly had to cancel an important engagement to convene the meeting to explore ways to reach a consensus between the government and organized labour.

He told the organised labour that it would be difficult to negotiate with government during strike actions.

The Senate President alos mentioned that the N494,000 demanded could worsen unemployment in the country if implemented.

“I do know that Mr President had set up a very serious committee to negotiate with Labour. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Head of Service who are here with us have been deeply involved in the negotiations”, he said.

“So the leadership of both Chambers decided to invite everybody here so we can listen to all parties. We are not taking over the work of the executive. We are not taking over the work of the NLC and TUC. But we just said we should hear from you.

“It is very difficult to negotiate for peace in an atmosphere of crisis. If you are on strike it means you are no longer negotiating. And the Nigerian people are desirous in having a closure to the issue of the minimum wage.

“And the government too is very eager to meet the yearnings of the people to a reasonable extent based on the current economic realities. Hence there was need for us to call all parties to the table and to hear from you.

“As the People’s Parliament we are also on the side of the people. Above all we are also workers. So what affects you affects us and what affects us also affects you. I welcome you that you honored this invitation of the 10th National Assembly at very short notice,” Akpabio further said.