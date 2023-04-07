Kwara police command assures adequate security during Easter

The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, CP Paul Odama, psc+, has assured the good people of the state adequate security before, during, and after the Easter celebrations.

He declared that all the materials and human resources available to the command have been deployed to ensure Christians and Muslims alike enjoy the holidays with peace and equanimity.

A statement signed by Ajayi Okasanmi, the Public Relations Officer of the command qouted Odama as saying, that “among the security measures put in place are aggressive foot and motorized patrols devoid of undue pressure on innocent citizens, particularly the youth and the students.”

The CP advised the youth to be law-abiding and shelve every circumstance that could cause disharmony between them and the law enforcement agencies on duty during the period, as the police have been warned to desist from checking the telephone handsets of the citizens and unnecessary pursuit of alleged Yahoo boys in the state.

He congratulates the Christian faithful on the successful completion of Lent, which signifies the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Odama equally advised the citizens to celebrate in moderation and be conscious of happenings around them, adding that, the Command’s emergency lines in case of any untoward situation are stated below 08125275046 or 07032069501.