Kwara, Niger to collaborate against rising security threats

Kwara and Niger States have are strengthening existing collaboration to ensure adequate security and protection of lives and property in the two states.

Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq announced this on Tuesday during the state executive council meeting in Ilorin, the state capital.

A release by Bashir Adigun, special adviser to the governor on political communication stated that Governor Abdulrazaq expressed grave concern with reports of degradation of multi-billion naira natural endowments by some criminal elements in some parts of Baruten local government and promised he would reach out to his Niger State counterpart for security collaboration to put an end to such criminal activities.

According to the governor, Kwara and Niger States account for 60 percent of Shea butter production in the country, regretting that deforestation activities by some of the criminal elements in parts of the state constituted serious danger to the preservation of natural endowments.

He lamented the increasing exportation of firewood and charcoal from the state, stressing that the state government will deepen mass enlightenment on the use of gas in place of firewood and charcoal to protect the forest.

The governor, however, charged the newly sworn-in members of the state executive council to team up with their colleagues in the council in strengthening governance and working towards meeting the expectations of the people of the state in spite of dwindling resources.

“It is not yet time for full-blown party politics. Let’s concentrate on governance, full-blown politics will come later,” the governor said.

He called on all the council members to be proactive on Security and developmental issues in their respective local government areas and communities.