Imo Police chief assures security for August meetings, Christmas holidays

Imo State police command has said Owerri is calm and that businesses are back.

Abutu Yaro, the commissioner of police, who spoke to BusinessDay in his office on Thursday, August 5, 2021, said the August meetings and mass Christmas season return are known as the tradition of Imo Diaspora and that this must not fail in 2021.

The CP who resumed in the heat of strife in Imo State, sent to rescue the eastern heartland from unknown gunmen said the Command under his watch is calm. He promised to ensure that Imo indigenes in Diaspora come back home to meet a peaceful state that they will be proud of before, during, and after the ember months.

Yaro said “I am aware that Imo indigenes don’t play with the ember months which always start with the August Meeting. l am sure with the structure on the ground, my men will be able to bring anything that would cause any trouble under control”.

Despite what he called a calm situation in Imo State, the state police boss said anybody claiming that Imo is still in strife is not living in the State. “Since my assumption of responsibility of the state, dialogue, arrest, and prosecution of criminals who are bent on according to the state as a lawless state have changed for good.”

He continued “All those claiming that Imo State is under siege are Abuja politicians who see nothing good in what we are doing to ensure that citizens can at the end of their businesses go home in one piece and sleep with their two eyes closed.”

BusinessDay team found that there is calm within the metro and businesses are being carried out by Imolites who are traditionally known as business-oriented citizens. At strategic locations, Policemen are seen manning traffic to ensure that there are no vehicular obstructions.

The CP went on; “I have reintroduced the enforcement of traffic rules and regulations so as to ensure things don’t go wrong with the free flow of vehicles within the state capital.”

He commended the state governor for his support in boosting the morale of personnel in the state in carrying out their responsibilities.

The title of Ogbo-Ogu of Imo State (meaning one who controls fight) was conferred on him on the 15th of July, 2021 by all the traditional rulers of the state under the state’s chairman of Ndi-Eze.

The CP however frowned at some behavioural streaks of Imo people especially those outside. He expressed surprise at persons who call him to release dangerous elements. He said someone outside the state would call him in the early hours of the day for him to release someone facing criminal charges.

Hear him, “Someone who claimed to be a chief woke me up a few days ago for me to release a man who federal government gave money to build a school who is now claiming ownership in the same property. He sold part of the land to private individuals. l am shocked”.

He regretted that the Imo indigenes in Lagos are not doing enough to educate their relatives of the peace efforts unlike their brothers in Abuja.

Hear him, “l know this due to the air traffic reports l get on a daily basis on those coming into the state. When I came to the Command, as a Christian with the fear of God, l discovered that some individuals do not have sympathy for their fellow brothers. They are heartless. They do things with impunity. They try to undermine the law but l cannot seat as CP to allow such kind of lawlessness to go on without it being checked.”