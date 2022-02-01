Kwara implements nat’l minimum wage

Kwara State public sector workers are joyous mood as the state government has now fully implemented the national minimum wage for all categories of its workforce, bolstering their purchasing power and revitalising the local economy.

Alerts of January salary on Monday triggered applause for Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for the fulfilment of his promise to implement the consequential adjustment component of the minimum wage amid dwindling resources.

Acknowledging the gesture of the government, the secretary of the Joint Negotiating Council said in a statement, commended the development.

“The Kwara State organised labour under the auspices of TUC, NLC and the JNC wishes to thank the Kwara State government, under the leadership of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for this noble achievement in this period of economic and financial exigencies affecting all section of human endeavours,” secretary of the JNC, Tunde Meshach Joseph said in the statement.

Read also: Minimum Wage: NLC issues ultimatum to Enugu government

“On this note comrades, it is imperative to appreciate the Kwara State workers for your perseverance, loyalty, support and prayers through these years, we say thank you.

“To all government representatives that had one way or the other participated at the negotiation processes, the labour leaders and the elders’ forum, we appreciate you all.”

Among many video footages of jubilant civil servants that have gone viral in the state, a school principal at Okelele Senior Secondary School, Albarika Akanbi said the gesture was a first in the state and should be commended by all.

“We need to appreciate the governor. It has never been good like this in Kwara State when a governor will promise and will fulfil it in a better way.

“We are not in a political rally but when somebody has done something good, we need to appreciate it,” he said.

He also commended the governor for the various school renewal projects under his administration, saying it was unprecedented.