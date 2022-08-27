Kwara Governor, NALVEJ celebrate new NIPR fellows from state

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has congratulated three Kwarans who have been conferred with the prestigious title of the Fellow of Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

The Governing Council of the NIPR, the body that licenses practitioners of public relations in Nigeria, had recently admitted the trio of former Information Commissioner Oloriewe Raheem Adedoyin; Special Adviser to the Governor on Strategy Saadu Salau; and incumbent chairman of the NIPR in Kwara State and university lecturer Saudat Baki Sallah as Felllows of the Institute.

The award confirms their bonafides as celebrated professional public relations experts in Nigeria, the Governor said.

The Governor in a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary said: “I congratulate our compatriots on the conferment of the NIPR Fellowship awards on them. The honour is most deserving for these professionals who have not only distinguished themselves in the art of perception management, but have also become fountains of knowledge and exemplary senior citizens from whom younger generations find inspiration.

“As patriots, I trust them to see the Fellowship as a higher calling to excellence in what they know how to do best and in the service to our fatherland, Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the National League of Veteran Journalists (NALVEJ), Kwara State chapter equally congratulated three of its members who were conferred with the prestigious award of Fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in Abuja on Wednesday.

The league in a statement signed by its chairman, Tunde Akanbi and publicity secretary, Abdullahi Olesin, described the awards given to the trio as well deserved.

It described the awardees as media guru who have made their marks in the journalism and media practice.

“We at NALVEJ are not surprised about the NIPR’s choice of Salahu, Adedoyin and Saudat for its highest award because their track records as practising and veteran journalists speak volume. They have remained role models to many practicing and upcoming journalists.

“We are indeed proud of these noble ambassadors of our league and our parent body, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ). They have through their individual impactful endeavours in the field of journalism earned the prestigious FNIPR award and made our dear state proud.

“We congratulate the awardees, their families and the entire NALVEJ and NUJ families in the state on this auspicious occasion of their investiture as FNIPR in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory,” the league added.