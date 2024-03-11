Kwara garment factory to commence operations, trains workforce

As Kwara State Garment Factory is gearing up for its official launch and operations, the State-owned garment factory has declared its mission to prioritize safety and skill development in its operations, training the newly hired workers and supervisors with prerequisites needed for the tasks ahead.

A press statement at the weekend by Olubukola Kifayat Adedeji, the factory Managing Director said: “led by experts from StarSew, the factory’s technical partners who are industry leaders in the field of Garment Machinery supply and training in the Middle East and North Africa, this training focuses on mastering the operation of cutting-edge machinery, some of which are exclusive to the factory in the country.

“Following the supervisor training, the factory will proceed with comprehensive induction sessions for its workforce, assigning them to various departments to optimise efficiency.

“This training is integral to our production process. Our goal is not only to be the largest but also the most proficient and professional in the industry.”

The statement noted that the factory would commence training for other categories of workers in three weeks time, adding that, “upon completing the supervisor training, the factory will initiate batch training sessions for its workforce, with each batch comprising 150 individuals.”